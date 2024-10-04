Left Menu

Market Jitters Predominate as Investors Await Jobs Report

U.S. stock markets fell Thursday amid heightened Middle East tensions and anticipation of the monthly U.S. payrolls report. Investors showed caution ahead of key economic data releases, including jobs, inflation, and earnings. Energy shares rose amid speculative talks of U.S. support for Israel in targeting Iran's oil facilities.

Updated: 04-10-2024 00:38 IST
Major U.S. stock indexes experienced declines on Thursday afternoon as investors remain cautious ahead of Friday's crucial monthly U.S. payrolls report. At the forefront is the escalating conflict in the Middle East, adding global uncertainty. On the domestic front, weekly applications for unemployment benefits in the U.S. showed a slight increase, a development potentially influenced by Hurricane Helene and ongoing port strikes.

Investors are keenly eyeing Friday's employment report for September, with many searching for a new bullish catalyst amid looming economic data releases, according to Adam Sarhan, CEO of 50 Park Investments. Following the Federal Reserve's recent 50 basis points interest rate cut, the first since 2020, market participants are eager for labor market insights.

In corporate movements, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 245.9 points to 41,950.62, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes also fell. Meanwhile, energy stocks showed gains as oil prices surged on potential U.S. support for an Israeli strike on Iran's oil facilities. The ongoing workers' strike on the East and Gulf Coasts continues to threaten consumer prices, particularly affecting food costs.

