Blazing Inferno: Fuel Depot Ignites in Perm
A fire erupted at a fuel depot in Russia's Perm region, near the Ural mountains, according to the emergencies ministry. The blaze consumed fuel tanks, but fortunately, no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains unknown.
