Blazing Inferno: Fuel Depot Ignites in Perm

A fire erupted at a fuel depot in Russia's Perm region, near the Ural mountains, according to the emergencies ministry. The blaze consumed fuel tanks, but fortunately, no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 08:24 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 08:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A raging fire engulfed a fuel depot in Russia's Perm region on Friday morning, authorities reported on Telegram.

According to the emergencies ministry, the blaze consumed several fuel tanks. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported so far.

The reason behind the fire near the Ural mountains is still under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

