Miraculous Escape: Katra-Jammu Tourist Bus Blaze
A tourist bus traveling from Katra to Jammu caught fire on Friday, with no reported casualties. Officials say a technical issue, possibly a short circuit, sparked the blaze. Police and Forensic Science Laboratory teams are investigating the incident, with more details forthcoming.
In a dramatic incident on Friday, a tourist bus traveling from Katra to Jammu burst into flames, according to local officials. Fortunately, all passengers were reported safe.
The police, along with a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory, promptly responded to the scene to begin their investigation into the blaze's cause.
SDM Katra, Piyush Dhotra, attributed the fire to a possible technical malfunction, likely a short circuit. Authorities are treating this as the initial cause, though further details are awaited as investigations continue.
