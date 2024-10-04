Heroic Canine Squad: Guardians of India's Borders

In a commendable recognition, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has applauded the exceptional detection capabilities of the Indian Customs K9 squad, vital in safeguarding the nation against narcotics.

Highlighting the squad's recent success, K9 Nancy and K9 Yasmi from Kolkata, along with K9 Jano from Cochin, intercepted a major narcotics consignment weighing over 31 kilograms.

Trained at the Customs Canine Centre in Attari, this elite team of 242 detector dogs, along with their adept handlers, have made striking achievements in 82 drug-related cases across India since November 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)