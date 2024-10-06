Tripura Advances Farmer Development with New Initiatives

In a significant move to bolster agricultural development, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced a series of initiatives aimed at empowering farmers. Speaking at the release of the 18th installment of the PM-Kisan scheme in Agartala, he underscored the indispensable role of farmers in national progress.

Saha highlighted the introduction of a Unified Farmers Database, designed to streamline and modernize agricultural data management. The database links land records and facilitates real-time crop surveys, enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of resource allocation and agricultural planning.

Additionally, the state government is establishing two Centres of Excellence dedicated to the scientific cultivation of fruits, vegetables, and flowers. These centers aim to provide high-quality planting materials, thereby improving crop yield and quality. Saha also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for financial support through initiatives like the Direct Benefit Transfer, which has directly benefited over 2.59 lakh farmers in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)