Businessman Duped in CSR Funds Scam in Thane
Three individuals from Andhra Pradesh have been booked for allegedly defrauding a businessman in Thane of Rs 32 lakh, promising CSR funds. The accused forged documents, posing as RBI representatives, but failed to deliver the funds. Investigations are underway.
In a shocking revelation, three individuals have been charged with defrauding a businessman from Maharashtra's Thane district, allegedly cheating him out of Rs 32 lakh under the guise of securing CSR funds. The incident unfolded between April and June 2017.
The suspects, Ratanlal Venu Gopalrao, Sahukari Sunit Shekar from Visakhapatnam, and Shravani Ramesh Reddy from Mumbai, reportedly presented false documents and posed as Reserve Bank of India representatives in a bid to extract money from the businessman.
An official complaint has led the Kalyan police to register a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, with investigations currently underway to unravel the depth of the fraud.
