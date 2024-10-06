Left Menu

Businessman Duped in CSR Funds Scam in Thane

Three individuals from Andhra Pradesh have been booked for allegedly defrauding a businessman in Thane of Rs 32 lakh, promising CSR funds. The accused forged documents, posing as RBI representatives, but failed to deliver the funds. Investigations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 06-10-2024 12:38 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 12:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking revelation, three individuals have been charged with defrauding a businessman from Maharashtra's Thane district, allegedly cheating him out of Rs 32 lakh under the guise of securing CSR funds. The incident unfolded between April and June 2017.

The suspects, Ratanlal Venu Gopalrao, Sahukari Sunit Shekar from Visakhapatnam, and Shravani Ramesh Reddy from Mumbai, reportedly presented false documents and posed as Reserve Bank of India representatives in a bid to extract money from the businessman.

An official complaint has led the Kalyan police to register a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, with investigations currently underway to unravel the depth of the fraud.

(With inputs from agencies.)

