Gujarat ATS Unveils Massive Drug Bust in Bhopal

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) executed a major drug bust in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, confiscating drugs and raw materials valued at Rs 1,814 crore. The high-stakes operation resulted in the apprehension of two suspects, identified as Amit Chaturvedi of Bhopal and Sanyal Bane from Nashik, Maharashtra.

During the operation, the ATS unearthed 907 kg of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MD) in both liquid and solid states, marking it as the biggest such factory uncovered by the squad. Deputy Inspector General Sunil Joshi confirmed the significance of the discovery within the context of Gujarat ATS's anti-drug initiatives.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi praised the authorities through a social media post for their diligent efforts towards dismantling drug syndicates, emphasizing the importance of such operations in maintaining public health and security. The operation reportedly involved collaboration with the Narcotics Control Bureau, underscoring multi-agency cooperation in tackling drug trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)