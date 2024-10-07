Left Menu

Tragic Coal Mine Blast Claims Lives in West Bengal

A coal mine blast in Birbhum district, West Bengal, resulted in multiple casualties. Discrepancies in the death toll were reported, with the police citing four victims and WBPDCL claiming five. The blast occurred during the transportation of detonators at the Gangaramchak mines, prompting ongoing rescue operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-10-2024 14:07 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 14:07 IST
Four individuals tragically lost their lives, and several others sustained injuries as a result of a coal mine explosion in West Bengal's Birbhum district, according to police reports.

Discrepancies emerged when the West Bengal Power Development Corporation Ltd (WBPDCL) asserted that five fatalities occurred in the blast, which transpired at approximately 10.30 am in Bhadulia block.

As of now, three bodies have been recovered, while rescue operations continue. The explosion took place during the relocation of detonators for scheduled blasts at the Gangaramchak and Gangaramchak-Bhadulia coal mines, confirmed a WBPDCL official. A mine developer and operator oversees the operation at this captive block.

