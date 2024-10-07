Ukraine-Slovakia Talks: Energy Diplomacy and EU Aspirations

In Uzhhorod, western Ukraine, meetings took place between Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico to address significant energy and geopolitical issues.

At the forefront of discussions was Ukraine's determination not to renew its gas transit agreement with Russia post-2024, aligning with its strategic ambition to reduce Kremlin's hydrocarbon revenues. This, according to Shmyhal, would inhibit Russian financing of military activities.

Despite Slovakia's opposition to Ukraine's NATO ambitions, it shares an interest in sustaining the oil and gas transit roles of Ukraine. Fico emphasized the necessity of continuous use of Ukrainian transit systems for energy flow, underpinning the talks with a shared interest in regional energy security.

