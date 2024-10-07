Left Menu

Ukraine-Slovakia Talks: Energy Diplomacy and EU Aspirations

The Prime Ministers of Ukraine and Slovakia met in western Ukraine to discuss infrastructure collaboration and energy security, focusing on the termination of the gas transit deal with Russia after 2024. Ukraine aims to cut Russia off from hydrocarbon profits used to fund its war, while Slovakia seeks to maintain the transit system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 18:56 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 18:56 IST
Ukraine-Slovakia Talks: Energy Diplomacy and EU Aspirations

In Uzhhorod, western Ukraine, meetings took place between Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico to address significant energy and geopolitical issues.

At the forefront of discussions was Ukraine's determination not to renew its gas transit agreement with Russia post-2024, aligning with its strategic ambition to reduce Kremlin's hydrocarbon revenues. This, according to Shmyhal, would inhibit Russian financing of military activities.

Despite Slovakia's opposition to Ukraine's NATO ambitions, it shares an interest in sustaining the oil and gas transit roles of Ukraine. Fico emphasized the necessity of continuous use of Ukrainian transit systems for energy flow, underpinning the talks with a shared interest in regional energy security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024