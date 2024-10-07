Left Menu

India's Renewable Energy Surge: Leading the Green Revolution

India has significantly increased its renewable energy production, achieving its climate targets ahead of schedule. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi highlighted this progress during the Hamburg Sustainability Conference in Germany. The country is also advancing in green shipping, aiming to become a top shipbuilding nation by 2047.

India has achieved a remarkable rise in renewable energy output, with an 86 percent surge to 360 billion units over the past decade, according to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Speaking at the Hamburg Sustainability Conference, Joshi emphasized that India is the only G20 nation to meet its climate commitments early, highlighting its leadership in global sustainability efforts.

Beyond renewable energy, India is making strides in the green shipping sector, improving port infrastructure to support sustainable maritime transport and eyeing a top position in global shipbuilding by 2047.

