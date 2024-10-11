Market Jitters: Inflation and Unemployment Shake Wall Street

On Thursday, Wall Street's primary indexes closed lower as investors responded to unsettling reports on inflation and unemployment. September's Consumer Price Index revealed a 0.2% monthly rise and a 2.4% annual increase, surpassing economist predictions. The core CPI showed a 3.3% year-over-year boost, exceeding estimates.

Jobless claims disappointed, rising to 258,000, above the anticipated 230,000. This contrasting data left investors weighing high inflation against weakening employment figures. CME's FedWatch indicates traders anticipate an 80% probability of a 25 basis-point interest rate cut in November, while some Fed officials suggest holding rates steady.

Oil prices helped the energy sector outperform, driven by increased U.S. fuel demand and geopolitical tensions. Investors are eyeing the upcoming third-quarter earnings season, expecting an S&P 500 earnings growth rate of 5%. Major stocks like Delta and Pfizer tumbled amid varied economic signals.

(With inputs from agencies.)