Market Jitters: Inflation and Unemployment Shake Wall Street

Wall Street indexes fell on Thursday as higher-than-expected inflation and unemployment claims fueled investor concerns. The Consumer Price Index rose more than anticipated, while jobless claims surged, raising fears about the U.S. economy's health and interest rate paths. Major indexes and stocks saw declines amid mixed Fed signals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 02:12 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 02:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, Wall Street's primary indexes closed lower as investors responded to unsettling reports on inflation and unemployment. September's Consumer Price Index revealed a 0.2% monthly rise and a 2.4% annual increase, surpassing economist predictions. The core CPI showed a 3.3% year-over-year boost, exceeding estimates.

Jobless claims disappointed, rising to 258,000, above the anticipated 230,000. This contrasting data left investors weighing high inflation against weakening employment figures. CME's FedWatch indicates traders anticipate an 80% probability of a 25 basis-point interest rate cut in November, while some Fed officials suggest holding rates steady.

Oil prices helped the energy sector outperform, driven by increased U.S. fuel demand and geopolitical tensions. Investors are eyeing the upcoming third-quarter earnings season, expecting an S&P 500 earnings growth rate of 5%. Major stocks like Delta and Pfizer tumbled amid varied economic signals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

