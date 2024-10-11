Left Menu

China Stocks Dip Amid Investor Caution Ahead of Finance Ministry Announcement

China's stock market opened down on Friday as investors await a finance ministry announcement. While the Hong Kong market closed for a holiday, China's CSI300 Index fell 0.7%, and the Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.4%. Market focus is on potential fiscal stimulus news.

Updated: 11-10-2024 07:14 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 07:14 IST
China's stock market experienced a downturn in opening trading on Friday, as investors displayed cautious behavior ahead of an anticipated finance ministry announcement scheduled for Saturday. Meanwhile, the Hong Kong market was closed for a public holiday.

The decline saw China's prominent blue-chip CSI300 Index reduce by 0.7% at the opening, while the Shanghai Composite Index recorded a 0.4% decrease.

Investors have experienced a rally in China stocks since late September, spurred by various stimulus measures. However, that momentum has waned this week, making the potential of further fiscal stimulus announcements from the Ministry of Finance a focal point for stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

