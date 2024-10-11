China Stocks Dip Amid Investor Caution Ahead of Finance Ministry Announcement

China's stock market experienced a downturn in opening trading on Friday, as investors displayed cautious behavior ahead of an anticipated finance ministry announcement scheduled for Saturday. Meanwhile, the Hong Kong market was closed for a public holiday.

The decline saw China's prominent blue-chip CSI300 Index reduce by 0.7% at the opening, while the Shanghai Composite Index recorded a 0.4% decrease.

Investors have experienced a rally in China stocks since late September, spurred by various stimulus measures. However, that momentum has waned this week, making the potential of further fiscal stimulus announcements from the Ministry of Finance a focal point for stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)