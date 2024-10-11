Left Menu

Mirae Asset's New Fund to Capture India's Market Opportunities

Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Pvt. Ltd. has introduced the 'Mirae Asset Nifty Total Market Index Fund', aiming to replicate the Nifty Total Market Total Return Index. This fund offers exposure to 750 companies across different market cap segments, providing investors with diversified growth opportunities amid India's evolving equity landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-10-2024 10:55 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 10:54 IST
Mirae Asset's New Fund to Capture India's Market Opportunities
Sensex and Nifty
  • Country:
  • India

Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Pvt. Ltd. has launched the 'Mirae Asset Nifty Total Market Index Fund', an open-ended scheme that mirrors the Nifty Total Market Total Return Index. The fund covers 750 companies, spanning large, mid, small, and micro-cap segments, reflecting the Indian equity market's diversity.

With India poised to become the third-largest global economy by 2028, this fund aims to leverage growth opportunities across evolving market caps and sectors. Investing in critical areas such as banking, IT, and pharmaceuticals, alongside emerging industries like fintech, the fund seeks to enhance wealth creation and risk management.

The New Fund Offer opens on October 8, 2024, closing on October 22, 2024. Managed by Ms. Ekta Gala and Mr. Vishal Singh, the fund requires a minimum initial investment of Rs. 5,000. Mirae Asset aims to provide a comprehensive investment solution, guided by its global expertise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024