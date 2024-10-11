Mirae Asset's New Fund to Capture India's Market Opportunities

Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Pvt. Ltd. has launched the 'Mirae Asset Nifty Total Market Index Fund', an open-ended scheme that mirrors the Nifty Total Market Total Return Index. The fund covers 750 companies, spanning large, mid, small, and micro-cap segments, reflecting the Indian equity market's diversity.

With India poised to become the third-largest global economy by 2028, this fund aims to leverage growth opportunities across evolving market caps and sectors. Investing in critical areas such as banking, IT, and pharmaceuticals, alongside emerging industries like fintech, the fund seeks to enhance wealth creation and risk management.

The New Fund Offer opens on October 8, 2024, closing on October 22, 2024. Managed by Ms. Ekta Gala and Mr. Vishal Singh, the fund requires a minimum initial investment of Rs. 5,000. Mirae Asset aims to provide a comprehensive investment solution, guided by its global expertise.

