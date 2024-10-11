France Backs CD&R's Investment in Sanofi's Opella: A Positive Outlook

The French Finance Ministry has recognized U.S. private equity giant Clayton Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) as a pivotal investor with promising projections for the global expansion of Sanofi's consumer health division, Opella.

Sanofi announced on Friday that it has initiated talks with CD&R to potentially sell a 50% controlling stake in Opella.

The ministry assured that this divestment plan will not risk the local production of key pharmaceuticals like Doliprane or other drugs manufactured by Opella, nor will it disrupt market supply.

