France Backs CD&R's Investment in Sanofi's Opella: A Positive Outlook

The French Finance Ministry acknowledges U.S. private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) as a significant investor with optimistic plans for Sanofi's consumer health business, Opella. Sanofi is contemplating selling a 50% stake in Opella to CD&R, ensuring uninterrupted drug production and supply in France.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 11-10-2024 14:00 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 14:00 IST
The French Finance Ministry has recognized U.S. private equity giant Clayton Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) as a pivotal investor with promising projections for the global expansion of Sanofi's consumer health division, Opella.

Sanofi announced on Friday that it has initiated talks with CD&R to potentially sell a 50% controlling stake in Opella.

The ministry assured that this divestment plan will not risk the local production of key pharmaceuticals like Doliprane or other drugs manufactured by Opella, nor will it disrupt market supply.

