Air India Express Flight Avoids Disaster After Mid-Air Scare
An Air India Express flight from Tiruchirapalli to Sharjah safely returned to Tiruchirapalli after a technical snag. The plane circled the city for two hours to reduce fuel. All 150 passengers landed safely, and the DGCA grounded the aircraft for investigation. An alternate flight was arranged.
A potential disaster was narrowly averted when an Air India Express flight from Tiruchirapalli to Sharjah successfully conducted an emergency return landing due to a technical glitch. Murlidhar Mohol, the Minister of State for Civil Aviation, cited effective coordination among the pilot, ATC, and airport director as crucial to the safe outcome.
The aircraft, which was carrying 140 passengers, experienced a landing gear issue soon after its departure at 5:30 pm. For more than two hours, the plane was seen circling at an altitude of 4,000 feet over the city to burn off excess fuel before it could safely return to the Tiruchirapalli airport around 8:15 pm.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has since grounded the plane, launching a thorough investigation into the incident. Meanwhile, Air India Express has arranged an alternative aircraft to ensure passengers can continue their journey. Despite the scare, the airline emphasized no official emergency was declared, and safety measures remain their top priority.
