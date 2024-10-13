Punjab Farmers Ramp Up Protests Over Paddy Procurement Delays
Punjab farmers intensified protests by blocking roads and railway tracks, criticizing slow paddy procurement. Leaders from Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Bharti Kisan Union voiced dissent. The state's rice millers and commission agents support the protests, highlighting storage issues and demanding higher commissions. The Punjab Chief Minister plans to discuss demands with Union authorities.
Punjab farmers ramped up their protests on Sunday by obstructing roads and railway lines across the state, voicing dissatisfaction with the slow procurement process of paddy during this year's Kharif marketing season.
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha called for state-wide roadblocks from 12 to 3 pm, while the Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) urged a three-hour 'rail roko'. Police rerouted traffic to manage disruptions caused in Ludhiana, Amritsar, Sangrur, and other areas.
Discontent was fueled by state government's unmet assurances for smooth paddy procurement, according to leaders like Balbir Singh Rajewal. Rice millers and commission agents also back the farmers' stance, with calls for a raise in commission and addressing storage constraints. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is set to discuss these demands with the Union Consumer Affairs Minister.
