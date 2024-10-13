Punjab Farmers Ramp Up Protests Over Paddy Procurement Delays

Punjab farmers ramped up their protests on Sunday by obstructing roads and railway lines across the state, voicing dissatisfaction with the slow procurement process of paddy during this year's Kharif marketing season.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha called for state-wide roadblocks from 12 to 3 pm, while the Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) urged a three-hour 'rail roko'. Police rerouted traffic to manage disruptions caused in Ludhiana, Amritsar, Sangrur, and other areas.

Discontent was fueled by state government's unmet assurances for smooth paddy procurement, according to leaders like Balbir Singh Rajewal. Rice millers and commission agents also back the farmers' stance, with calls for a raise in commission and addressing storage constraints. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is set to discuss these demands with the Union Consumer Affairs Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)