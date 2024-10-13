Left Menu

Potential Railway Disaster Averted by Loco Pilots

Loco pilots discovered an empty cylinder on the railway track between Landaura and Dhandhera, prompting swift actions by authorities. The cylinder was removed, and an FIR filed. This follows similar incidents, highlighting ongoing threats to railway safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 14:56 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 14:56 IST
Potential Railway Disaster Averted by Loco Pilots
Photo of the cylinder found on the railway track (Photo- CPRO, Northern Railway) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In what could have been a catastrophe, loco pilots of goods train BCNHL/32849 reported a mysterious cylinder on the railway tracks between Landaura and Dhandhera to the station master on Sunday. The Northern Railway CPRO confirmed the location at KM 1553/01 from Dhandhera station.

Upon receiving the alert, a pointsman arrived swiftly, verifying the cylinder was empty. It was subsequently secured by the station master at Dhandhera. The area is notably adjacent to a densely populated residential colony and flanked by an army cantonment.

The incident has been escalated to local law enforcement and the Government Railway Police, with an FIR filed at the Civil Lines Police Station. This occurrence mirrors a recent scare in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, where a similar cylinder find halted a potential train mishap.

Just a day prior, another attempt at derailing was foiled in Surat, where miscreants tampered with railway infrastructure near Kim station. The swift action by authorities mitigated the risk, ensuring continued service.

These incidents underscore the emergence of persistent threats to railway safety, necessitating heightened vigilance and prompt response from railway officials and law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024