Potential Railway Disaster Averted by Loco Pilots
Loco pilots discovered an empty cylinder on the railway track between Landaura and Dhandhera, prompting swift actions by authorities. The cylinder was removed, and an FIR filed. This follows similar incidents, highlighting ongoing threats to railway safety.
- Country:
- India
In what could have been a catastrophe, loco pilots of goods train BCNHL/32849 reported a mysterious cylinder on the railway tracks between Landaura and Dhandhera to the station master on Sunday. The Northern Railway CPRO confirmed the location at KM 1553/01 from Dhandhera station.
Upon receiving the alert, a pointsman arrived swiftly, verifying the cylinder was empty. It was subsequently secured by the station master at Dhandhera. The area is notably adjacent to a densely populated residential colony and flanked by an army cantonment.
The incident has been escalated to local law enforcement and the Government Railway Police, with an FIR filed at the Civil Lines Police Station. This occurrence mirrors a recent scare in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, where a similar cylinder find halted a potential train mishap.
Just a day prior, another attempt at derailing was foiled in Surat, where miscreants tampered with railway infrastructure near Kim station. The swift action by authorities mitigated the risk, ensuring continued service.
These incidents underscore the emergence of persistent threats to railway safety, necessitating heightened vigilance and prompt response from railway officials and law enforcement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
