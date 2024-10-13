Gujarat: A Maritime Powerhouse Fueling India's Economic Growth

Gujarat, a pivotal economic nexus, strategically maximizes its 1,600 km coastal stretch to amplify trade and industrial expansion, aided by robust infrastructure and pro-business policies. Home to 49 operational ports, including the centrally-administered Deendayal Port and 48 non-major ports managed by the Gujarat Maritime Board, the state dominates cargo throughput.

Accounting for approximately 41% of India's maritime cargo, Gujarat's ports are key economic arteries, enhancing growth and global linkages. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently lauded Gujarat's port infrastructure, noting significant strides in transforming the coastline into a gateway for India's prosperity, creating numerous jobs and modernizing ports.

Upon assuming office as Gujarat's Chief Minister in 2001, Modi invigorated underutilized coastal potentials, developing minor ports, modernizing larger ones, and crafting Gujarat into a global trading hub. Mundra Port, a prime example, evolved into India's largest private port, diversifying exports and attracting substantial investments in various sectors.

The strategic development of these ports catalyzed industrial growth, notably in petrochemicals, textiles, and automobiles, bolstering the region's industrial framework through Special Economic Zones. Ravi Joshi of Transvoy Logistics highlighted the ripple effects of port proximity, spurring growth in adjoining areas like Kandla and Mundra through enhanced transport facilities.

Cities such as Porbandar, Bhavnagar, Surat, and Valsad are earmarked for further port-driven growth, premised on strategic advantages like deep-water access and strong road-rail connectivity. These developments align with sustainable industrial growth, crucial for economic advancement via port-centric infrastructure and trade.

Gujarat's superior road links and maritime enhancements contribute significantly to its high Logistics Ease Across Different States (LEADS) Index ranking. At the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel articulated the state's commitment to 'Ports for Prosperity and Progress,' an alignment of objectives initiated by Modi.

The state's minor ports, especially Hazira, are vital to local entrepreneurs, reducing logistics costs and boosting competitiveness, as per traders like Ajay Singh. Gujarat's non-major ports saw a 5% rise in traffic over a decade, handling 449.26 MMT of cargo in 2023-24.

Under CM Patel, the Gujarat government furthers Modi's blue economy vision via the PM Gati Shakti Gujarat initiative. The pivotal South Coastal Corridor project strengthens industrial connectivity and harnesses tourism potential, enhancing port access for swifter cargo movement and unlocking regional economic assets. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)