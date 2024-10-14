Starmer's Bold Move: Reviving UK Growth with Over £60B Investment
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer commits to eliminating regulations hindering economic growth. Securing £63 billion in investments, the government aims to bolster infrastructure and public services, address tax concerns, and implement an industrial strategy. The National Wealth Fund and improved workers' rights are part of the reforms.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 22:59 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 22:59 IST
In a strategic move to boost the UK economy, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced plans to cut restrictive regulations, while securing over £60 billion ($78 billion) in investments from leading global businesses.
This initiative aims to rejuvenate infrastructure and public services, as the Labour Party seeks to restore investor confidence after political instability post-Brexit.
The government plans to streamline planning processes and enhance workers' rights, amid investor concerns over potential tax hikes in an upcoming budget designed to fill a £22 billion shortfall in public finances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
