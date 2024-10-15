China's Market Frenzy Cools While Investors Await Government Stimulus Details

Chinese stocks took a breather on Tuesday, pulling back from recent multi-year highs as investors suspensefully awaited concrete government fiscal support measures aimed at bolstering the world's second-largest economy.

The Shanghai Composite and the blue-chip CSI300 indices each dipped by about 0.5% during midday trading, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropped 1.3%. Trading volumes returned to typical levels following a period of intense activity ignited by speculation over potential government actions.

Despite a recent surge fueled by policy promises, lack of timing and scale details has made trading bumpy, with expectations centered on upcoming announcements from the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress. Market optimism remains high, especially in defense and semiconductor sectors that stand to benefit from anticipated spending.

(With inputs from agencies.)