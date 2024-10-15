EU Gears Up for Winter: Energy Ministers Tackle Russian LNG Surge

In Luxembourg, EU energy ministers gathered to discuss rising imports of Russian LNG, impending energy shortages in Ukraine, and strategies to stabilize energy prices across member states. The meeting highlighted the urgent need for new policies amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

In June, the EU agreed on a 14th sanctions package targeting the transhipment of Russian gas, set to take effect next March. Since then, imports of Russian LNG to Belgium and the Netherlands have surged, prompting calls for stricter reporting obligations from France and other member states.

Belgium, supported by Finland, plans to file an initiative aimed at banning and tracking Russian LNG imports systematically. Meanwhile, Ukraine's winter energy shortfall could reach up to six GW, intensified by the pipeline deal's potential end. Ministers aim to assist Ukraine through winter outages.

(With inputs from agencies.)