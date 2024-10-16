Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives on Jagdishpur Raebareli Road

A critical accident on Jagdishpur Raebareli road involved a truck and motorcycle, resulting in the deaths of three individuals. The truck has been seized, and authorities are pursuing legal action against the driver. The victims were rushed to the hospital but pronounced dead on arrival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 09:45 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 09:45 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating collision on Tuesday along the Jagdishpur Raebareli road has left three people dead, authorities confirmed. The accident involved a truck and a motorcycle, with the impact proving fatal to the individuals involved. Despite the emergency services' rapid response and attempts to save them, the victims succumbed to severe injuries.

Musafirkhana Circle Officer Atul Kumar Singh announced that the truck involved in the fatal collision has been seized as part of an ongoing investigation. The incident took place in the Jagdishpur police station area, and law enforcement is pursuing legal charges against the truck driver responsible for the accident.

The bodies of the victims have been sent for post-mortem examinations to gather further insights into the crash. This tragic event highlights ongoing road safety concerns and underscores the need for stringent measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

