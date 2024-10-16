Hopes Rise as China Eyes Property Market Revival

China's stock market exhibited volatile behavior on Wednesday, with Hong Kong shares making gains, as investors looked ahead to a governmental briefing on the beleaguered property sector. The blue-chip CSI300 Index inched down 0.2%, yet the Shanghai Composite Index rose by 0.4%.

Conversely, Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index climbed by 0.9%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index witnessed a 1% uplift. The anticipation is mounting for Thursday's press conference by the State Council Information Office, aimed at fostering a 'steady and healthy' growth in the property domain.

Investor optimism is rekindled regarding prospective policy easing measures to stimulate a recovery in the housing and broader economic arenas. However, uncertainties persist around the scope and execution of these potential stimuli, cautioned Norman Villamin from UBP Group.

(With inputs from agencies.)