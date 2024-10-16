Left Menu

India's Strategic Commitment to Disaster Risk Reduction Unveiled at Asia-Pacific Conference

Union Minister Nityanand Rai reinforced India's dedication to proactive disaster risk strategies at the APMCDRR 2024 in Manila. His address emphasized modern technologies and infrastructure resilience, aligning with PM Modi's ten-point agenda, highlighting India's leadership in fostering disaster-preparedness collaborations across the Asia-Pacific region.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai. (Photo: PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of escalating climate challenges, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai asserted India's unwavering resolve towards disaster risk reduction. At the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (APMCDRR) 2024 in Manila, Rai championed India's forward-thinking strategies. His address was in sync with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comprehensive ten-point agenda.

The Manila conference, themed 'Surge to 2030,' gathered ministers and policymakers for a vital dialogue on disaster risk strategies against climate adversities. Rai outlined India's top disaster risk reduction (DRR) priorities, including Early Warning Systems (EWS), disaster-resilient infrastructure, and financial frameworks for DRR.

Rai spotlighted India's advancements in EWS technologies, citing the Common Alerting Protocol (CAP), Cell Broadcast Systems, and the Indian Tsunami Early Warning Centre (ITEWC). Underlining India's leadership, Rai noted the global support for the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), which aids member countries in fostering resilient infrastructures. Additionally, India has dedicated financial allocations for DRR, with significant funds set aside by the 15th Finance Commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

