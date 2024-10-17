Left Menu

Eco-Tourism Blossoms in Colombia's Jungle Heartland

Former coca farmers in Colombia's jungle heartland are transitioning to eco-tourism, creating new livelihoods. Tourists visit sites like Cerro Azul's ancient paintings. This transition follows a 2016 peace deal, transforming an area formerly known for conflict and illicit drugs into a haven of natural beauty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 02:22 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 02:22 IST
Eco-Tourism Blossoms in Colombia's Jungle Heartland

In the heart of Colombia's jungles, a remarkable transformation is underway. Farmers, once entrenched in coca cultivation and deforestation, are turning to eco-tourism, heralding new economic opportunities for hundreds of locals.

Visitors are now drawn to marvel at the ancient cave paintings of Cerro Azul and the stunning pink aquatic plants at Cano Sabana, thanks to the former farmers who have become tour guides. "Some of the people who are local guides today were great deforesters," states Joaquin Vargas of the local organization Fantasias de Cerro Azul Puerta del Chiribiquete.

This area, once plagued by guerrilla warfare and illegal drug trade, has seen a positive shift since the 2016 peace agreement between the Colombian government and the FARC, a major rebel group. The peace has paved the way for eco-tourism to flourish, turning a once troubled region into a beacon of cultural and natural tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024