Eco-Tourism Blossoms in Colombia's Jungle Heartland

In the heart of Colombia's jungles, a remarkable transformation is underway. Farmers, once entrenched in coca cultivation and deforestation, are turning to eco-tourism, heralding new economic opportunities for hundreds of locals.

Visitors are now drawn to marvel at the ancient cave paintings of Cerro Azul and the stunning pink aquatic plants at Cano Sabana, thanks to the former farmers who have become tour guides. "Some of the people who are local guides today were great deforesters," states Joaquin Vargas of the local organization Fantasias de Cerro Azul Puerta del Chiribiquete.

This area, once plagued by guerrilla warfare and illegal drug trade, has seen a positive shift since the 2016 peace agreement between the Colombian government and the FARC, a major rebel group. The peace has paved the way for eco-tourism to flourish, turning a once troubled region into a beacon of cultural and natural tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)