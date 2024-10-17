Left Menu

Market Shifts Amid Housing Policy, Dollar Gains, and Investor Concerns

Global markets experienced fluctuations due to mixed signals from China's housing policy, investor concerns over the housing market, and currency movements. Asian shares fell, influenced by China's real estate developments, while the U.S. dollar strengthened amid speculation about a Donald Trump presidency. Bond markets kept a close eye on inflation trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 09:01 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 09:01 IST
Market Shifts Amid Housing Policy, Dollar Gains, and Investor Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Asian markets turned volatile Thursday as investor hopes grounded following a lackluster housing policy briefing in China. The dollar climbed, nearing two-and-a-half-month highs, driven by prospective advances in Donald Trump's presidential campaign, which fueled expectations of inflationary measures.

Tuesday's results from chipmaker TSMC are set to capture interest after negative forecasts from supplier ASML hit the chip stocks hard. Japan's Nikkei index dropped by 0.6% as China's property stocks reversed broader gains, reflecting instability in the housing sector. At one point, the Shanghai Composite remained flat while Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped from a 2% gain down to 0.6%.

The housing sector in China remains cautious after high developer borrowing led to defaults, disrupting investor faith. Real estate index CSI300 retraced two days of gains, plummeting 5%. Meanwhile, American and Australian markets showed mixed trends with fluctuations in mining stocks and iron ore prices. The U.S. dollar's ascent signals broader implications for the economy, indicating shifts in market dynamics as investors monitor international policy developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024