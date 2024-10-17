Market Shifts Amid Housing Policy, Dollar Gains, and Investor Concerns

Asian markets turned volatile Thursday as investor hopes grounded following a lackluster housing policy briefing in China. The dollar climbed, nearing two-and-a-half-month highs, driven by prospective advances in Donald Trump's presidential campaign, which fueled expectations of inflationary measures.

Tuesday's results from chipmaker TSMC are set to capture interest after negative forecasts from supplier ASML hit the chip stocks hard. Japan's Nikkei index dropped by 0.6% as China's property stocks reversed broader gains, reflecting instability in the housing sector. At one point, the Shanghai Composite remained flat while Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped from a 2% gain down to 0.6%.

The housing sector in China remains cautious after high developer borrowing led to defaults, disrupting investor faith. Real estate index CSI300 retraced two days of gains, plummeting 5%. Meanwhile, American and Australian markets showed mixed trends with fluctuations in mining stocks and iron ore prices. The U.S. dollar's ascent signals broader implications for the economy, indicating shifts in market dynamics as investors monitor international policy developments.

