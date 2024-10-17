Left Menu

Sembcorp's Major Wind-Solar Hybrid Venture Secures 150 MW Project

Singapore's Sembcorp Industries has won a bid for a 150 MW wind-solar hybrid power project via its subsidiary, Sembcorp Green Infra. This project, part of a larger 600 MW bid from SECI, will operate under a 25-year PPA with SECI. Sembcorp's global renewables reach extends to 14.6GW.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 11:20 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 10:51 IST
Sembcorp's Major Wind-Solar Hybrid Venture Secures 150 MW Project
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Sembcorp Industries, headquartered in Singapore, announced its successful bid for a groundbreaking 150 MW wind-solar hybrid project. This achievement was accomplished through their dedicated arm, Sembcorp Green Infra Private Ltd.

This visionary project is part of a larger strategic initiative, a 600 MW bid facilitated by the Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI). Through a letter of award, Sembcorp's wholly-owned renewables subsidiary has been entrusted with this significant development. Power generated from the project will be sold to SECI through a 25-year long-term power purchase agreement.

This addition increases Sembcorp’s renewable capacity in India to 4.9GW, while globally, the company's portfolio reaches 14.6GW, setting a new hallmark in their sustainable energy ventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools as Lifelines: Exploring the Impact of Remote Work on Pandemic-Resilient Firms

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024