Sembcorp's Major Wind-Solar Hybrid Venture Secures 150 MW Project

Sembcorp Industries, headquartered in Singapore, announced its successful bid for a groundbreaking 150 MW wind-solar hybrid project. This achievement was accomplished through their dedicated arm, Sembcorp Green Infra Private Ltd.

This visionary project is part of a larger strategic initiative, a 600 MW bid facilitated by the Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI). Through a letter of award, Sembcorp's wholly-owned renewables subsidiary has been entrusted with this significant development. Power generated from the project will be sold to SECI through a 25-year long-term power purchase agreement.

This addition increases Sembcorp’s renewable capacity in India to 4.9GW, while globally, the company's portfolio reaches 14.6GW, setting a new hallmark in their sustainable energy ventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)