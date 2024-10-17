Spurious Liquor Tragedy Sparks Criticism of Bihar Government

In a tragic incident, twenty people lost their lives in Siwan, Bihar, after consuming spurious liquor, confirmed Siwan SP Amitesh Kumar. Authorities responded by forming a Special Investigation Team, and three arrests have been made, with an FIR filed against eight individuals.

Officials, including the local Chowkidar and Panchayat Beat Police officers, have been suspended, and explanations were demanded from Masrak Police Station personnel. Legal proceedings are underway against Bhagwanpur SHO and Prohibition ASI, according to District Magistrate Mukul Kumar Gupta. Further scrutiny continues as four additional deaths occurred in Saran district under similar circumstances.

The tragedy has fueled political outrage, with the opposition RJD condemning the Nitish Kumar administration for its inability to uphold the prohibition laws. RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari criticized the government's handling of the liquor ban, asserting that familiar patterns of alcohol-related deaths occur during festive periods, signifying a breach due to governmental complicity.

(With inputs from agencies.)