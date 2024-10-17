Bhopal Youth Arrested for Alleged Molestation of Toddler

In a disturbing incident in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, a youth has been arrested for allegedly molesting a three-year-old girl. The incident reportedly took place when the minor attended a coaching class led by the accused's mother. The local police unveiled these details on Thursday.

The alleged crime occurred on Tuesday, October 15, under the Bagsewaniya police station's jurisdiction. The victim had been a regular attendee of the coaching classes in her neighborhood. According to the First Information Report (FIR), the youth allegedly molested the girl when the teacher was briefly away.

Following the minor's counseling with the Child Welfare Committee and a thorough medical examination, the authorities registered a case against the accused on Wednesday. Under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Bharatiya Nyay Sahita (BNS), police have begun their search for the suspect. By Thursday, they had successfully apprehended the accused, and further investigations are in progress, as confirmed by police official Amit Soni.

(With inputs from agencies.)