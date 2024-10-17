Left Menu

Bhopal Youth Arrested for Alleged Molestation of Toddler

A youth in Bhopal was arrested for allegedly molesting a three-year-old during a coaching session. The minor's mother reported the incident, leading to an FIR and the accused's arrest. Further investigation is ongoing under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 11:41 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 11:41 IST
Bhopal Youth Arrested for Alleged Molestation of Toddler
Representative Photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, a youth has been arrested for allegedly molesting a three-year-old girl. The incident reportedly took place when the minor attended a coaching class led by the accused's mother. The local police unveiled these details on Thursday.

The alleged crime occurred on Tuesday, October 15, under the Bagsewaniya police station's jurisdiction. The victim had been a regular attendee of the coaching classes in her neighborhood. According to the First Information Report (FIR), the youth allegedly molested the girl when the teacher was briefly away.

Following the minor's counseling with the Child Welfare Committee and a thorough medical examination, the authorities registered a case against the accused on Wednesday. Under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Bharatiya Nyay Sahita (BNS), police have begun their search for the suspect. By Thursday, they had successfully apprehended the accused, and further investigations are in progress, as confirmed by police official Amit Soni.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools as Lifelines: Exploring the Impact of Remote Work on Pandemic-Resilient Firms

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024