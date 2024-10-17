Left Menu

Nayab Singh Saini: Ushering in Haryana's New Era

Union Minister Jual Oram congratulated Nayab Singh Saini as he prepares to become Haryana's Chief Minister for the BJP's third consecutive term. Saini offered prayers on Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti and promised rapid development under the 'double-engine' government with Modi's leadership. NDA leaders will attend the swearing-in event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 12:18 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 12:18 IST
Union Minister Jual Oram (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jual Oram extended congratulations to Haryana's Chief Minister-designate Nayab Singh Saini, who is set to take his oath later today. This marks the BJP's third consecutive term in the state, reflecting sustained voter trust attributed to the party's governance, as noted by Oram.

Oram remarked that while the Congress faces continuous setbacks, the BJP's governance has earned public favor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership aligns with this success story, set to repeat in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, Oram affirmed.

Nayab Saini offered prayers at Panchula's Valmiki Temple, coinciding with Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, and expressed commitment to societal improvement. He pledged rapid development and thanked Haryana residents for their trust. His swearing-in, attended by NDA leaders, signifies a new chapter for Haryana, with a subsequent NDA meeting presided over by PM Modi in Chandigarh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

