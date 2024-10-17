New Head Priests Selected for Sabarimala and Malikappuram Temples

In a significant religious event, S Arun Kumar Namboothiri from Thottathil Madom in Shakthikulangara, Kollam, has been appointed as the Melsanthi or head priest of the revered Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple. In parallel, Vasudevan Namboothiri from Thirumangalathu Illam in Olavanna, Kozhikode, has been selected to serve as the head priest of the Malikappuram Devi temple.

The newly appointed priests will officially take over their duties on November 16, 2024, coinciding with the start of the Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season at Sabarimala. The selection ceremony was conducted at Sannidhanam post the Usha Pooja, and the priests were chosen through a draw of lots.

Prominent figures, including Devaswom Board President PS Prasanth and other key officials, attended the selection process. In preparation for the pilgrimage season, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan assured seamless arrangements for pilgrims, including those arriving without prior registration. Comprehensive meetings were held with various departments to enhance facilities and ensure the safety of devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)