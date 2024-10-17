Left Menu

New Head Priests Selected for Sabarimala and Malikappuram Temples

S Arun Kumar Namboothiri and Vasudevan Namboothiri have been chosen as the head priests of the Sabarimala Ayyappa and Malikappuram Devi temples respectively. They begin their duties on November 16, 2024, ahead of the Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season. The Kerala government assures smooth pilgrimage arrangements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 13:20 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 13:20 IST
New Head Priests Selected for Sabarimala and Malikappuram Temples
S Arun Kumar Namboothiri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant religious event, S Arun Kumar Namboothiri from Thottathil Madom in Shakthikulangara, Kollam, has been appointed as the Melsanthi or head priest of the revered Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple. In parallel, Vasudevan Namboothiri from Thirumangalathu Illam in Olavanna, Kozhikode, has been selected to serve as the head priest of the Malikappuram Devi temple.

The newly appointed priests will officially take over their duties on November 16, 2024, coinciding with the start of the Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season at Sabarimala. The selection ceremony was conducted at Sannidhanam post the Usha Pooja, and the priests were chosen through a draw of lots.

Prominent figures, including Devaswom Board President PS Prasanth and other key officials, attended the selection process. In preparation for the pilgrimage season, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan assured seamless arrangements for pilgrims, including those arriving without prior registration. Comprehensive meetings were held with various departments to enhance facilities and ensure the safety of devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools as Lifelines: Exploring the Impact of Remote Work on Pandemic-Resilient Firms

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024