Bihar's Alcohol Tragedy: 25 Dead After Consuming Toxic Liquor

Bihar's law enforcement officials have launched a full-scale investigation after 25 fatalities were reported due to consumption of toxic liquor in Siwan and Saran districts. The state's Director General of Police (DGP), Alok Raj, confirmed the arrests of 12 individuals suspected of involvement in the illegal operation.

The crackdown is a response to the tragedy, prompting swift action from police superintendents and district magistrates who have intensified efforts against the prevalent 'liquor mafia.' The Prohibition Department has mobilized its officers to the affected areas to oversee evidence collection and enforce strict measures.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar responded by convening an urgent review meeting, directing a rigorous investigation. Parallelly, an alarming revelation surfaced as the police in Saran reported the liquor contained industrial spirit. Investigations into the supply chain have led to multiple suspensions and the formation of a Special Investigation Team, with several raids recovering 1,650 liters of alcohol.

