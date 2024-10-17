Bihar's Alcohol Tragedy: 25 Dead After Consuming Toxic Liquor
Bihar's DGP Alok Raj reported that 25 people died after consuming toxic liquor in Siwan and Saran, prompting 12 arrests. Authorities vow strict action against the liquor mafia. A Special Investigation Team has been formed as raids recover over 1,650 liters of alcohol. The CM demands thorough investigation.
- Country:
- India
Bihar's law enforcement officials have launched a full-scale investigation after 25 fatalities were reported due to consumption of toxic liquor in Siwan and Saran districts. The state's Director General of Police (DGP), Alok Raj, confirmed the arrests of 12 individuals suspected of involvement in the illegal operation.
The crackdown is a response to the tragedy, prompting swift action from police superintendents and district magistrates who have intensified efforts against the prevalent 'liquor mafia.' The Prohibition Department has mobilized its officers to the affected areas to oversee evidence collection and enforce strict measures.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar responded by convening an urgent review meeting, directing a rigorous investigation. Parallelly, an alarming revelation surfaced as the police in Saran reported the liquor contained industrial spirit. Investigations into the supply chain have led to multiple suspensions and the formation of a Special Investigation Team, with several raids recovering 1,650 liters of alcohol.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Blasts Near Israeli Embassy Prompt Investigation in Copenhagen
IAS Officer Under Investigation for Disproportionate Assets in Rajasthan
British Politician Waheed Alli Under Investigation
Fatal Bangkok School Bus Fire: Negligence Under Investigation
British Politician Waheed Alli Faces Investigation Over Donation Scandal