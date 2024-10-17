Left Menu

Bihar's Alcohol Tragedy: 25 Dead After Consuming Toxic Liquor

Bihar's DGP Alok Raj reported that 25 people died after consuming toxic liquor in Siwan and Saran, prompting 12 arrests. Authorities vow strict action against the liquor mafia. A Special Investigation Team has been formed as raids recover over 1,650 liters of alcohol. The CM demands thorough investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 17:10 IST
Bihar's Alcohol Tragedy: 25 Dead After Consuming Toxic Liquor
Director General of Police (DGP) of Bihar Alok Raj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar's law enforcement officials have launched a full-scale investigation after 25 fatalities were reported due to consumption of toxic liquor in Siwan and Saran districts. The state's Director General of Police (DGP), Alok Raj, confirmed the arrests of 12 individuals suspected of involvement in the illegal operation.

The crackdown is a response to the tragedy, prompting swift action from police superintendents and district magistrates who have intensified efforts against the prevalent 'liquor mafia.' The Prohibition Department has mobilized its officers to the affected areas to oversee evidence collection and enforce strict measures.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar responded by convening an urgent review meeting, directing a rigorous investigation. Parallelly, an alarming revelation surfaced as the police in Saran reported the liquor contained industrial spirit. Investigations into the supply chain have led to multiple suspensions and the formation of a Special Investigation Team, with several raids recovering 1,650 liters of alcohol.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024