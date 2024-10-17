Left Menu

Liquor Tragedy Sparks Political Outcry in Bihar

A deadly hooch tragedy in Bihar, killing 25, has fueled political tensions as opposition leaders accuse the government of failing to enforce the liquor ban. Bihar's DGP confirmed arrests, while Jan Suraj Party and RJD leaders criticize the state's ineffective policies and urge accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 22:32 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The recent hooch tragedy in Bihar, which claimed the lives of 25 individuals, has ignited a political storm within the state. Opposition leaders are fervently criticizing the government for its ineffective enforcement of the liquor ban. Bihar's Director General of Police, Alok Raj, reported on Thursday that 25 individuals had succumbed after allegedly consuming tainted liquor in separate incidences in Siwan and Saran, leading to twelve arrests.

Jan Suraj Party chief Prashant Kishor described the tragedy as 'tragic,' condemning the state liquor ban as merely a bureaucratic formality, existing in government documentation but not in practical enforcement. Kishor highlighted the recurring fatalities related to spurious liquor across Bihar, stating, 'For the past three years, I have publicly declared on every platform that the liquor ban is not enforced anywhere in Bihar. It only exists in government records and political speeches.' Former Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav added to the criticism, labeling the liquor ban as 'on paper' and questioning the state's safety under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar summoned a high-level review meeting following the incidents. Post-meeting, directives were issued for a comprehensive investigation into the matter, involving the Prohibition and Excise Department. Officials, including local police, are currently investigating the alleged use of industrial spirit and its supply chain, and a Special Investigation Team has been formed to address the issue. Efforts to control the aftermath include suspending local officers and conducting extensive raids, recovering significant quantities of alcohol.

(With inputs from agencies.)

