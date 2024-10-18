Left Menu

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

A fire erupted at a warehouse on Juna Bandar Road in Bhavnagar Thursday night. Prompt action by firefighters contained it swiftly, with no casualties reported. The fire's cause remains under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 09:44 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 09:44 IST
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted at a closed warehouse on Juna Bandar Road in Bhavnagar on Thursday night, officials reported. Swift action was taken with two fire tenders dispatched to the scene to control the blaze.

Fire officer Yash Gadhvi stated, 'We received information about a warehouse fire in the Juna Bandar area. Two fire tenders were rapidly deployed, and the fire has been successfully contained.'

No casualties have been reported from the incident, and investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire. Further details are awaited as authorities continue their assessment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024