Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

A fire erupted at a closed warehouse on Juna Bandar Road in Bhavnagar on Thursday night, officials reported. Swift action was taken with two fire tenders dispatched to the scene to control the blaze.

Fire officer Yash Gadhvi stated, 'We received information about a warehouse fire in the Juna Bandar area. Two fire tenders were rapidly deployed, and the fire has been successfully contained.'

No casualties have been reported from the incident, and investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire. Further details are awaited as authorities continue their assessment.

