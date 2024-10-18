Delhi's Air Crisis: Political Blame Game Intensifies as AQI Plummets
Delhi's air quality crisis deepens with toxic foam surfacing in the Yamuna River and the Air Quality Index plunging, prompting political tensions. The BJP accuses AAP and Arvind Kejriwal of negligence in tackling pollution, as the city struggles with categories ranging from 'Poor' to 'Very Poor' AQI levels.
- Country:
- India
As the national capital of Delhi grapples with escalating air pollution levels, alarming scenes of toxic foam drifting in the Yamuna River's Kalindi Kunj area were reported on Friday. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi plunged to 293, classified as 'Poor,' prompting political outbursts between the city's major parties.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a fierce critique against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing the state government of indifference towards pollution mitigation and engaging solely in political deflection. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari expressed his concerns, claiming that AAP's decade-long governance lacks the intent to reduce pollution, urging citizens to consider the BJP in the upcoming elections.
BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla further criticized AAP, describing Delhi as a 'poisonous gas chamber' and attributing this deterioration to AAP's politics. He questioned the unresolved issues of stubble burning and criticized the ban on firecrackers during Diwali, alleging selective restrictions. Notably, AQI readings indicate a 'Very Poor' status in many areas of Delhi, raising health concerns over prolonged exposure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Slams BJP Over Vizag Steel Plant Worker Dismissals
BJP Praises Modi's Initiatives: A Step Towards Gandhi's Vision
BJP's Ambitious Membership Drive: 'Sanghatan Parva, Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024' Gains Momentum
Crime Wave in Delhi: AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj Blames Central Government
BJP alleges that Tushar Goyal, kingpin in case of seizure of Rs 5,600 cr drugs in Delhi, is head of Indian Youth Cong's Delhi wing RTI cell.