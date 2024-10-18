Delhi's Air Crisis: Political Blame Game Intensifies as AQI Plummets

As the national capital of Delhi grapples with escalating air pollution levels, alarming scenes of toxic foam drifting in the Yamuna River's Kalindi Kunj area were reported on Friday. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi plunged to 293, classified as 'Poor,' prompting political outbursts between the city's major parties.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a fierce critique against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing the state government of indifference towards pollution mitigation and engaging solely in political deflection. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari expressed his concerns, claiming that AAP's decade-long governance lacks the intent to reduce pollution, urging citizens to consider the BJP in the upcoming elections.

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla further criticized AAP, describing Delhi as a 'poisonous gas chamber' and attributing this deterioration to AAP's politics. He questioned the unresolved issues of stubble burning and criticized the ban on firecrackers during Diwali, alleging selective restrictions. Notably, AQI readings indicate a 'Very Poor' status in many areas of Delhi, raising health concerns over prolonged exposure.

