Modi Champions Cooperative Governance at Landmark NDA Conclave in Chandigarh

In a significant gathering of non-Congress political entities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders meeting in Chandigarh on Thursday. The conclave, which brought together 17 Chief Ministers and 18 Deputy Chief Ministers, was notable for its scale since such gatherings were last seen prominently in 1975. Suggesting a semi-annual frequency, PM Modi highlighted this meeting as a platform for further strategic discussions within the NDA.

Addressing the attendees, PM Modi hailed the NDA's recent electoral success in Haryana, asserting that the coalition has earned the trust of varied societal groups. Countering opposition claims of being anti-farmer, Modi stated that farmers had supported the NDA in significant numbers. He expressed gratitude to Haryana's citizens for endorsing the coalition's governance and emphasized the NDA's ongoing commitment to fulfilling public aspirations, with a focus on last-mile delivery of services initiated in 2014.

This meeting also involved discourse on historical celebrations and economic development. Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah proposed resolutions to mark constitutional milestones and the 50th anniversary of the "attempt to murder democracy." The discussions included celebrating the birth anniversaries of historical figures and the centenary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2025. Moreover, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu called for collaboration under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. Enhancing governance through P2G2, PM Modi urged social media connectivity among NDA state leaders, advocating cooperative initiatives in public health, agriculture, and tourism.

