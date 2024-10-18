Geojit Financial Services Achieves 53% Profit Surge

Geojit Financial Services Ltd reported an impressive 53% year-on-year increase in its profit after tax, reaching Rs 57.42 crore for the three-month period ending in September 2024. This compares favorably to the Rs 37.48 crore recorded during the same period last year.

The financial services company also witnessed a robust rise on a quarter-on-quarter basis, with profit after tax climbing by 25%. Revenue figures reflect a similar trajectory, posting a 50% surge to Rs 218.55 crore in the July-September quarter of FY25 compared to Rs 145.51 crore the previous year.

The uptick in financials demonstrates Geojit Financial Services Ltd's strong growth momentum and its ability to capitalize on market conditions efficiently, the company said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)