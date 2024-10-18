Geojit Financial Services Achieves 53% Profit Surge
Geojit Financial Services Ltd reported a significant 53% rise in profit after tax, reaching Rs 57.42 crore for the quarter ending September 2024, compared to Rs 37.48 crore the previous year. The company's revenue also increased by 50%, amounting to Rs 218.55 crore.
- Country:
- India
Geojit Financial Services Ltd reported an impressive 53% year-on-year increase in its profit after tax, reaching Rs 57.42 crore for the three-month period ending in September 2024. This compares favorably to the Rs 37.48 crore recorded during the same period last year.
The financial services company also witnessed a robust rise on a quarter-on-quarter basis, with profit after tax climbing by 25%. Revenue figures reflect a similar trajectory, posting a 50% surge to Rs 218.55 crore in the July-September quarter of FY25 compared to Rs 145.51 crore the previous year.
The uptick in financials demonstrates Geojit Financial Services Ltd's strong growth momentum and its ability to capitalize on market conditions efficiently, the company said in a statement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Godrej Properties Achieves Record Breaking Sales in Q2 FY25
India's Road Projects Set for Major Boost in FY25: Axis Securities Report
Mixed Fortunes for India's Retail Sector in Q2FY25: Centrum Report
Optimistic Outlook: Private Capital Expenditure Set for FY25 Surge
Puravankara Sees Robust Growth in Q2FY25 with Record Sales and Strategic Expansions