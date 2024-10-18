Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

The death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar presents an "inflection point" in the ongoing Gaza conflict, potentially hastening efforts to achieve a ceasefire, according to a statement from John Kirby, a White House spokesperson.

Sinwar played a critical role as an impediment to reaching a peace agreement, an issue now potentially resolvable following his demise at the hands of Israel's defense forces.

Responsible for orchestrating the 2023 cross-border attacks, Sinwar was at the helm of raids that resulted in the deadliest day in Israel's history.

(With inputs from agencies.)