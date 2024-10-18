Left Menu

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader, was considered a major hindrance to a ceasefire agreement in Gaza. His death at the hands of Israel's defense force might expedite efforts to end the conflict, according to the White House. Sinwar was behind the 2023 cross-border raids, marking Israel’s most lethal day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 18:36 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 18:36 IST
Yahya Sinwar

The death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar presents an "inflection point" in the ongoing Gaza conflict, potentially hastening efforts to achieve a ceasefire, according to a statement from John Kirby, a White House spokesperson.

Sinwar played a critical role as an impediment to reaching a peace agreement, an issue now potentially resolvable following his demise at the hands of Israel's defense forces.

Responsible for orchestrating the 2023 cross-border attacks, Sinwar was at the helm of raids that resulted in the deadliest day in Israel's history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

