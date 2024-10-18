Spurious Liquor Claims 33 Lives in Bihar: Arrests and Political Turmoil Ensure
In Bihar, the consumption of spurious liquor resulted in 33 deaths, prompting a Special Investigation Team probe. Authorities have arrested 14 individuals and conducted extensive raids. The tragedy has sparked a political blame game, with opposition challenging the state's liquor ban effectiveness.
In a tragic turn of events, the consumption of spurious liquor has claimed the lives of 33 individuals in Bihar, unleashing a flurry of investigations and arrests. Superintendent of Police (SP) Awdhesh Dixit of Gopalganj confirmed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is actively probing the incident, leading to the arrest of 14 individuals so far. Additionally, authorities have conducted raids across more than 200 locations in connection to the tragedy.
Among the casualties, two deaths remain under suspicious circumstances, with several others receiving medical treatment. Enthused by the gravity of the situation, the SIT continues to conduct raids, aiming to identify those affected by the illicit liquor. More than 350 litres of questionable liquor have been seized, and efforts are underway to destroy over 5000 litres of raw materials associated with these troubling events.
The incident has ignited a political storm in Bihar, with opposition parties challenging the effectiveness of the state's liquor ban enforced by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's administration. BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad remarked on the need for vigilance and pledged accountability, citing ongoing inquiries and governmental instructions aimed at preventing future tragedies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
