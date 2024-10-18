Uttar Pradesh's Crime Crackdown: Over 80,000 Prosecutions Under Yogi Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, announced on Friday the significant achievements of the state's Prosecution Directorate in combating crime. The Directorate has successfully prosecuted over 80,000 criminals over the past seven and a half years, showcasing its effectiveness across state courts.

Among the crimes prosecuted, 54 have resulted in death penalties. Notably, 28,700 criminals have been sentenced for serious offenses against women, including sexual assault and violations under the POCSO Act. These achievements have ignited a political debate between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition, particularly after a recent encounter in Bahraich.

The Bahraich incident, involving suspects Sarfaraz and Mohammad Talib, saw both shot in the leg by Uttar Pradesh police while allegedly attempting to escape to Nepal. Of the five individuals arrested in connection to the Bahraich clashes, two were injured during the encounter, and three others were apprehended. Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar assured that the situation is now stable after the violence that led to the death of Ramgopal Mishra during a communal clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)