Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Crime Crackdown: Over 80,000 Prosecutions Under Yogi Adityanath

Under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has prosecuted over 80,000 criminals, with 54 receiving the death penalty. The effort has sparked political debates, particularly after a recent violent encounter in Bahraich. The state's commitment to justice is evident in serious offenses brought to court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 20:20 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Crime Crackdown: Over 80,000 Prosecutions Under Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, announced on Friday the significant achievements of the state's Prosecution Directorate in combating crime. The Directorate has successfully prosecuted over 80,000 criminals over the past seven and a half years, showcasing its effectiveness across state courts.

Among the crimes prosecuted, 54 have resulted in death penalties. Notably, 28,700 criminals have been sentenced for serious offenses against women, including sexual assault and violations under the POCSO Act. These achievements have ignited a political debate between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition, particularly after a recent encounter in Bahraich.

The Bahraich incident, involving suspects Sarfaraz and Mohammad Talib, saw both shot in the leg by Uttar Pradesh police while allegedly attempting to escape to Nepal. Of the five individuals arrested in connection to the Bahraich clashes, two were injured during the encounter, and three others were apprehended. Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar assured that the situation is now stable after the violence that led to the death of Ramgopal Mishra during a communal clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024