Geopolitical Tensions Dent PE & VC Investments: A 40% Drop in Q3

Private equity and venture capital investments fell by 40% to USD 8.8 billion in Q3, despite a 26% increase in deals. Geopolitical tensions have caused uncertainty, slowing down investments. However, India's strong fiscal health provides an optimistic outlook for the future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-10-2024 21:44 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 21:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Private equity and venture capital investments saw a sharp decline of 40% in the September quarter, with the total figure dropping to USD 8.8 billion, according to a recent report.

Despite the investment drop, the number of deals rose by 26% to 283, as stated by industry body IVCA and consultancy firm EY. These figures suggest a cautious investment environment amid rising geopolitical tensions that have introduced uncertainty and slowed deal-making, said EY's partner Vivek Soni.

While the outlook remains cautiously optimistic thanks to India's strong fiscal health, large deals have more than halved, and pure PE/VC deals declined by 30%. The biggest deal was the acquisition of GeBBS Healthcare Solutions for USD 860 million. The quarter also saw a decrease in exits and new fundraisings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

