Geopolitical Tensions Dent PE & VC Investments: A 40% Drop in Q3

Private equity and venture capital investments saw a sharp decline of 40% in the September quarter, with the total figure dropping to USD 8.8 billion, according to a recent report.

Despite the investment drop, the number of deals rose by 26% to 283, as stated by industry body IVCA and consultancy firm EY. These figures suggest a cautious investment environment amid rising geopolitical tensions that have introduced uncertainty and slowed deal-making, said EY's partner Vivek Soni.

While the outlook remains cautiously optimistic thanks to India's strong fiscal health, large deals have more than halved, and pure PE/VC deals declined by 30%. The biggest deal was the acquisition of GeBBS Healthcare Solutions for USD 860 million. The quarter also saw a decrease in exits and new fundraisings.

