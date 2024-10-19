Leaders Condemn Violence Against Migrant Labourers in Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir's Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah have condemned the killing of migrant Ashok Chauhan by militants in Shopian. Authorities vow justice. This incident follows the discovery of a missing soldier's body in Anantnag, prompting a counter-terrorism operation.
In response to the shocking killing of a migrant labourer in Shopian district, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah have voiced strong condemnations. The victim, Ashok Chauhan, was a vendor from Bihar found dead with bullet injuries, believed to be inflicted by militants.
Lt Governor Sinha, in a heartfelt message on social media platform X, stated, 'I strongly condemn the brutal killing of a vendor Ashok Chauhan in Shopian by cowardly terrorists. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with his family.' He emphasized that security forces are resolute in bringing the perpetrators to justice and have been directed to provide full support to the victim's family.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also expressed his sorrow, labelling the attack as abhorrent and urging for the strongest possible condemnation. This tragedy follows another incident where the body of a missing soldier, identified as Hilal Ahmad Bhath, was found in Anantnag. The ongoing counter-terrorist operations in the region continue, led by the Indian Army with police collaboration.
