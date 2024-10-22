Swift Response Contains Singapore Oil Leak

SINGAPORE—Efforts to mitigate an oil spill off Singapore's coast showed promising progress as authorities reported no new oil sightings on Tuesday. The spill originated from a land-based pipeline leak at Shell Energy and Chemicals Park Singapore on Bukom island and has been contained.

Singapore's Building and Construction Authority, Maritime and Port Authority (MPA), and National Environment Agency (NEA) jointly announced the containment of the oil within booms in the channel. They also aim to complete cleaning stained infrastructure shortly.

Authorities remain vigilant in monitoring for any further spill incidents, ensuring environmental safety is maintained throughout the cleanup process.

