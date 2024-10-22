Left Menu

Swift Response Contains Singapore Oil Leak

Singapore agencies are actively addressing an oil leak at Shell Energy and Chemicals Park on Bukom island. No new oil sightings have been reported since Sunday when the leak was first detected. Efforts to clear remaining oil are expected to conclude soon as monitoring continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-10-2024 17:46 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 17:46 IST
SINGAPORE—Efforts to mitigate an oil spill off Singapore's coast showed promising progress as authorities reported no new oil sightings on Tuesday. The spill originated from a land-based pipeline leak at Shell Energy and Chemicals Park Singapore on Bukom island and has been contained.

Singapore's Building and Construction Authority, Maritime and Port Authority (MPA), and National Environment Agency (NEA) jointly announced the containment of the oil within booms in the channel. They also aim to complete cleaning stained infrastructure shortly.

Authorities remain vigilant in monitoring for any further spill incidents, ensuring environmental safety is maintained throughout the cleanup process.

