Left Menu

BJP and INDIA Bloc Gear Up for Crucial By-Polls in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its candidates for upcoming assembly by-polls in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, fielding several prominent figures including Ramvir Singh Thakur and Karilal Nanoma. Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc, led by Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, is uniting allies to contest on a shared symbol.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 12:13 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 12:13 IST
BJP and INDIA Bloc Gear Up for Crucial By-Polls in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh
Representative Image. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled its list of candidates for the assembly by-polls scheduled in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. For the Rajasthan constituency, Karilal Nanoma will represent BJP from the Chorasi (ST) seat.

In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP's lineup includes Ramvir Singh Thakur for Kundarki, Sanjeev Sharma for Ghaziabad, Surendra Diler for Khair (SC), Anujesh Yadav for Karhal, and Deepak Patel for Phulpur. The party's sole female candidate, Suchismita Maurya, will contest from Majhawan. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak expressed confidence in BJP's prospects, asserting the party's preparedness and reliance on public support due to development and welfare schemes.

Conversely, the INDIA bloc, spearheaded by Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, is preparing to contest the by-elections using the 'cycle' election symbol. Highlighting unity with allies, including Congress, Yadav emphasized the campaign's focus on preserving India's Constitution, reservation policies, and harmony while aiming for a significant triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

 Turkey
2
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
3
BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

 India
4
Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024