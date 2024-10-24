BJP and INDIA Bloc Gear Up for Crucial By-Polls in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled its list of candidates for the assembly by-polls scheduled in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. For the Rajasthan constituency, Karilal Nanoma will represent BJP from the Chorasi (ST) seat.

In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP's lineup includes Ramvir Singh Thakur for Kundarki, Sanjeev Sharma for Ghaziabad, Surendra Diler for Khair (SC), Anujesh Yadav for Karhal, and Deepak Patel for Phulpur. The party's sole female candidate, Suchismita Maurya, will contest from Majhawan. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak expressed confidence in BJP's prospects, asserting the party's preparedness and reliance on public support due to development and welfare schemes.

Conversely, the INDIA bloc, spearheaded by Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, is preparing to contest the by-elections using the 'cycle' election symbol. Highlighting unity with allies, including Congress, Yadav emphasized the campaign's focus on preserving India's Constitution, reservation policies, and harmony while aiming for a significant triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)