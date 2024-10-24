Supreme Court to Decide Former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda's Election Fate

The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliberate on Friday the appeal by former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda, who seeks to overturn his conviction linked to a coal scam in order to participate in the forthcoming assembly elections. The hearing was postponed by the bench due to a late circulation of the case files.

Senior Advocate RS Cheema represented the CBI during the proceedings. Koda's petition, filed by Advocate Yoothica Pallavi, contests the Delhi High Court's October 18, 2024, decision to dismiss Koda's request for a conviction stay, emphasizing the electoral disadvantage his community faces if the conviction remains.

Madhu Koda, along with other officials, was sentenced to three years in prison on charges of corruption and conspiracy in the Rajhara North coal block allocation. Despite a 2018 bail and fine stay, Koda's appeals to pause the conviction have been repeatedly denied, with new developments now prompting another legal challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)