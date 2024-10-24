MUFG Bank and Koch Group Eye Minority Stake in Shiprocket

Japan's MUFG Bank and U.S.-based Koch Group are seeking approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to acquire minority stakes in logistics aggregator Shiprocket.

MUFG, a subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, has submitted a notice to purchase shares, as has Koch Group through KDT Venture Holdings.

Both companies suggest that these acquisitions will not disrupt the competitive landscape, aiming only at minority stakes to facilitate strategic investments in Shiprocket.

