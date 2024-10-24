Left Menu

Key Arrest in Crackdown on Khalistani Terror Network

In a significant operation, the NIA apprehended Baljeet Singh, a close aide of Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dala, at Delhi's IGI Airport. Singh's arrest, linked to various terror cases and activities involving the KTF, marks a pivotal move against terrorism in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 20:42 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 20:42 IST
Baljeet Singh (Photo/Source NIA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major counter-terrorism operation, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Baljeet Singh, a vital associate of the notorious Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Singh Dala, also known as Arsh Dala. Singh was detained at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi after arriving from the United Arab Emirates. His capture marks a significant advancement in the ongoing struggle against terrorism in India.

Baljeet Singh, hailing from Bathinda district in Punjab, was wanted in several criminal cases, including those related to the Khalistan Terrorist Force (KTF). A Look Out Circular was issued against him in February, and a non-bailable warrant followed in June. The arrest underscores India's commitment to eradicating the threat posed by KTF operatives.

The NIA has revealed that Singh played a crucial role in facilitating logistics, recruiting cadres, and financing terror operations linked to Arsh Dala. The KTF, infamous for extortion, arms smuggling, and orchestrating violence, continues to be under investigation, as authorities seek to dismantle its network and prevent further terrorist activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

