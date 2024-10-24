Himachal Pradesh CM Advocates for Special Hill State Agreement
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu calls for NITI Aayog to establish a specialized agreement for hilly states, emphasizing the need for a Green Bonus and better infrastructure. He highlights unique challenges such as natural calamities and rising cancer cases, seeking support for detailed studies and solutions.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has pressed NITI Aayog to forge a "special agreement for hilly states," underscoring their unique requirements in contrast to other regions. Sukhu emphasized the vital role Himachal Pradesh plays as the "lungs of Northern India," advocating for a Green Bonus to reward the state for safeguarding its forest cover and natural resources.
Speaking during a crucial meeting with Niti Aayog's Vice Chairman Suman Bery, member VK Paul, and an expert panel in New Delhi on Thursday, CM Sukhu urged NITI Aayog to thoroughly assess the distinctive needs of Himachal Pradesh and advocate for the state with funding bodies and the Finance Commission.
The Chief Minister highlighted the necessity for a fair share of royalty from hydro power projects operated by Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs) and elaborated on the vision for a 'Green Himachal.' He also stressed the importance of enhancing air and rail connectivity in the state. In addressing the challenges posed by natural disasters and increasing cancer cases, he called for comprehensive research to uncover underlying causes and adopt effective solutions. Vice Chairman Suman Bery assured that a panel of experts would review the state's propositions.
