Indonesia Eyes BRICS Membership to Bolster Global Standing

Indonesia is making a strategic move to join the BRICS coalition, a grouping of major emerging economies that contributes to 35% of the world's economic output. The Indonesian foreign ministry confirmed its intentions amid a BRICS summit in Kazan, signaling the start of the accession process.

The decision aligns with the country's independent-active foreign policy under the guidance of Foreign Minister Sugiono. Despite Indonesia's entry into BRICS, Sugiono emphasized that it is not aligning with any specific bloc but participating actively in global forums.

The recent appointment of President Prabowo Subianto underscores a commitment to fostering relationships with all nations. While some question the direct benefits, Indonesia is determined not to lag behind, planning to increase investment and trade, alongside aiming for OECD membership within the coming years.

