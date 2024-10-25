India Reassesses Strategies Amid Baramulla Attack and China Border Agreement

In the aftermath of the Baramulla terrorist attack that claimed the lives of two soldiers and two civilian porters, the Indian Army is reevaluating its strategies. Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar, GOC-in-C of Northern Command, indicated in a Friday briefing that there is likely cross-border support for the attackers, prompting a reassessment of operational approaches.

The attack, which also left one soldier and one porter injured, heightens the need for new tactical measures to tackle emerging security threats, according to the Army. Meanwhile, India and China have reached a significant agreement on border patrolling, signaling a move toward resolving tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh.

Defence officials confirmed the start of troop disengagement at two key friction points, Demchok and Depsang Plains, as part of an agreement to restore traditional patrolling and grazing areas. The accord is a crucial step in ending the four-year standoff, facilitating a return to pre-2020 border conditions, as highlighted by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

(With inputs from agencies.)